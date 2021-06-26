LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói in the denial of an obvious scoring opportunity.
Alan Pulido tied it for Sporting three minutes later, smashing home a putback after LAFC defender Marco Farfan misplayed Sallói’s cross.
Kim Moon-Hwan opened the scoring in the 24th minute for LAFC (3-4-3). He received José Cifuentes’ pass on the right side of the penalty area and cut back to create the lane for his first MLS goal.
Sporting KC solidified its second-place standing in the Western Conference and improved to 5-2-1 this season when conceding the opening goal.
