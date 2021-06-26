Nashville SC forward Abu Danladi (7) scores a goal against CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)By Associated PressJune 27, 2021 at 2:51 a.m. UTCsharecommentNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Nashville to a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.Danladi headed home Jack Maher’s short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal (3-3-4), redirecting Djordje Mihailovic’s corner with the back of his head.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.