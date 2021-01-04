“He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff.”
Fletcher retired as a player in 2019 after two-year stints at West Bromwich Albion and Stoke following his departure from United in 2015.
Solskjaer already has another former United midfielder, Michael Carrick, alongside him in his backroom staff.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.