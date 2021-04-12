New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall and 5-5-3 on the road during the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 29 assists.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured).
New York City FC: None listed.
