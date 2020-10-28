Yamil Asad sent a pass to Gressel, whose shot deflected off a defender and into the net in the 32nd minute. It was Gressel’s second goal of the season.
Columbus’ Luis Díaz sailed a shot over the crossbar in the 56th minute. Krisztian Nemeth’s header attempt skimmed over the crossbar in the 73rd, and Jonathan Mensah missed a header for the Crew in the 85th.
