Philadelphia Union (11-7-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (9-6-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United faces Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia.

DC United is 6-2-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is 2-0-1 when it scores two goals.

The Union are 9-3-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia has 27 of its 41 goals in the second half of games.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Rooney leads DC United with six assists. Luciano Acosta has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Kacper Przybylko has nine goals and one assist for Philadelphia. Ilsinho has two goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 2-2-6, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Oniel Fisher (injured).

Philadelphia: Matt Freese (injured), Oliver Mbaizo (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Michee Ngalina (injured), Kai Wagner, Jamiro Monteiro (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.