Inter Miami CF (0-1-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (0-1-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF visits DC United in Eastern Conference action.

DC United went 13-10-11 overall during the 2019 season while going 7-4-6 at home. DC United scored 43 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

Inter Miami CF takes the field for the second game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF lost its first game in MLS play 1-0 to Los Angeles FC.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Donovan Pines (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Denso Ulysse (injured), George Acosta (injured), Julian Carranza (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

