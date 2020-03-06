Inter Miami CF takes the field for the second game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF lost its first game in MLS play 1-0 to Los Angeles FC.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Donovan Pines (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Denso Ulysse (injured), George Acosta (injured), Julian Carranza (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
