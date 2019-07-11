New England Revolution (6-8-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (8-5-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United hosts the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference play.

DC United is 5-1-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 21 goals.

The Revolution are 1-8-3 in Eastern Conference games. New England has allowed 23 of its 36 goals conceded in the second half of matches, surrendering 15 in the final 15 minutes of play.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Jara leads DC United with four assists. Wayne Rooney has five goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

Carles Gil has four goals and five assists for New England. Juan Caicedo has four goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 3-2-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

New England: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, four shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Paul Arriola, Oniel Fisher (injured).

New England: Michael Mancienne (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports and data from Sportradar .

