The Revolution finished 11-11-12 overall in the 2019 season while going 8-5-4 on the road. New England scored 50 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Felipe Martins.
New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).
