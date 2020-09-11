The Red Bulls are 3-5-1 in conference play. New York is 3-2-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Moreno leads DC United with one assist. has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

Kyle Duncan has two goals and one assist for New York so far this season. has two goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

New York: 3-5-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 0.5 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured).

New York: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.