DC United rallies for 2-2 tie with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Taxiarchis Fountas and Ola Kamara both notched their fifth goal of the season and D.C. United rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on Saturday.
Kamara’s equalizer came in the 74th minute with an assist from Russell Canouse.
Miami outshot United 10-9 with a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.
Drake Callender had three saves for Miami. Bill Hamid made five saves for United.
