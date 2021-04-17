Valentin Castellanos scored in the 15th minute for NYCFC, but was also shown a yellow card in the 74th. DC United goalkeeper Chris Seitz made his third save, stopping Castellanos’s right-footed shot from the right side of the box in the 85th.
The teams met twice during the 2020 regular season. NYCFC took a 4-1 win on Oct. 7 at Yankee Stadium. The teams reached a goalless draw at Audi Field on Sept. 6.
James Sands started for NYCFC. The 20-year-old defender established himself as a starter last season and was given a five-year contract extension last month even as he remains on the radar of European clubs.
