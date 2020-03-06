DC United signs captain Steven Birnbaum to 3-year extension
By Associated Press
March 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST
LOUDOUN, Va. — D.C. United signed captain Steven Birnbaum to a three-year contract extension Friday through 2023.
The 29-year-old defender has eight goals and three assists in 164 regular-season games, all with Washington. He has started every game the last two years, logging more minutes (6,092) than any other player in MLS.
