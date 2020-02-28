Colorado Rapids vs. DC United

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DC United plays Colorado at home in the season opener.

DC United went 13-10-11 overall a season ago while going 7-4-6 at home. DC United averaged 1.2 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Rapids finished 12-16-6 overall a season ago while going 9-6-2 on the road. Colorado scored 58 goals a season ago and recorded 36 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: None listed.

Colorado: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

