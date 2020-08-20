DC United went 13-10-11 overall in the 2019 season while going 7-4-6 on the road. DC United scored 43 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 43.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: None listed.
DC United: Paul Arriola (injured).
