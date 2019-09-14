DC United (11-10-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (13-11-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ola Kamara leads DC United into a matchup with Portland after registering two goals against Montreal.

The Timbers are 7-3-2 in home games. Portland is 6-0-1 when it records at least three goals.

DC United is 5-6-4 on the road. DC United is 5-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has eight goals and eight assists for Portland. Brian Fernandez has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Wayne Rooney leads DC United with 11 goals. Kamara has three goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

DC United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Zarek Valentin (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Kendall Mcintosh (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Jalen Robinson (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).

