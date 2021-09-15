Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.
Kamara scored on penalty kicks in ninth and 35th minutes, with stutter-step run-up’s on both. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove the wrong way on the first, and had a delayed reaction on the second.
Kamara completed the hat trick in the 44th. Paul Arriola sent a shot off the post that Julian Gressel gathered at the far post and sent back across for Kamara’s header.
