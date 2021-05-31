Martinez told a news conference from Belgium’s training camp that the prognosis for De Bruyne was encouraging and that the playmaker will link up with the squad after a few days’ rest.
Martinez said he was not sure if De Bruyne would be ready for the team’s first match of Euro 2020, against Russia on June 12.
The Belgian FA is expecting De Bruyne to be with the squad by next Monday, but only after taking tests to check his injuries are healing OK.
