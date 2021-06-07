Belgium isn’t counting on the Manchester City midfielder playing in that match but he is “fresh” and “ready to participate in the Euros,” Martinez said.
“He watched our match against Croatia,” Martinez said of Belgium’s 1-0 win in a warmup on Sunday. “He is in the same state of mind as the team. But, rather than hearing from a distance, it’s a big difference when you see the player in person.”
The 29-year-old De Bruyne sustained his injuries in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for City in the Champions League final in Porto on May 29. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, which was won 1-0 by Chelsea, and looked groggy as he came off.
He underwent the minor procedure on Saturday, despite Belgium initially thinking he didn’t require surgery, and Martinez expects De Bruyne to be in full training by the end of the week.
“We will have a protective mask at our disposal even if he does not need to wear one in competition,” Martinez said.
De Bruyne was voted by his fellow professionals as English soccer’s player of the year for the second straight year on Sunday.
