MILAN — Roberto Mancini called up Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio on Sunday to replace the injured Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the Italy squad for the World Cup playoffs.

Di Lorenzo, who has been a regular under Mancini and was part of the European Championship-winning team last year, was forced to withdraw from the squad after the Napoli full back sprained his right knee during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Udinese in Serie A.