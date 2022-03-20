De Sciglio made the last of his 39 international appearances in 2019.
Italy faces North Macedonia in Palermo, Sicily, on Thursday. If the Azzurri beat North Macedonia, they will play the winner of a game between Portugal and Turkey for a spot at the tournament in Qatar later this year.
Italy already failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Missing two straight World Cups would be an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports