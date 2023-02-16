Debinha gives Brazil 1-0 win over Japan in SheBelieves

ORLANDO, Fla. — Debinha scored off a pass from Marta in the second half and Brazil won the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup 1-0 over Japan on Thursday.

Marta, who has been named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, came in as a second half substitute for Brazil. The game was Marta’s first since tearing the ACL in her left knee last March during a preseason National Women’s Soccer League’s tournament, which caused her to miss the entire 2022 season for the Orlando Pride.