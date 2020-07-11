Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead in the 23rd minute with a close-range finish from a corner, before Deeney rescued Watford with his first goals since the restart.
Both came in the second half and both were shots smashed down the middle from the penalty spot.
The first came in the 52nd after Kiko Femenia was fouled by Matt Ritchie, and the second was in the 82nd after Ismaila Sarr was brought down by Javier Manquillo.
