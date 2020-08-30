Doherty come through the youth system at League of Ireland side Bohemians and moved to Wolves in 2010.
He played in every Premier League game of the 2018-19 season and helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s team to back-to-back seventh-place finishes and a Europa League quarterfinal.
He joins Spurs after Wolves accepted a bid believed to be £15 million and becomes Jose Mourinho’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart.
