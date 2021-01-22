Milan holds a three-point lead over city rival Inter Milan approaching the Italian league’s mid-point and this week also signed striker Mario Mandžukić.
The 23-year-old Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. Having spent his youth career at Chelsea, Tomori has also played in loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.
He can play both center back and right back.
___
