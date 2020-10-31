Da Silva turned in a cross from close range in the 65th and Aguerd headed home a cross four minutes later.
Third-place Rennes is level on 18 points with second-place Lille and leader Paris Saint-Germain, which was playing at Nantes later Saturday.
Lille faces Lyon on Sunday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.