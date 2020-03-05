After the deduction, PAOK remains in second place with 52 points, 14 behind Olympiakos. Xanthi is now 12th with 18 points.
The decision follows a public clash between the owners of PAOK and Olympiakos, which lodged a complaint claiming that the Thessaloniki club had breached ownership rules.
PAOK had initially faced relegation, but the government quickly changed the law to allow the club to have points deducted instead.
