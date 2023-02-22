Del Valle beats Flamengo in 1st leg of Recopa Sudamericana

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle beat Brazil’s Flamengo 1-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final.
Midfielder Julio Ortiz will not play the decider for Del Valle after he was sent off near the final whistle for hitting Brazilian defender David Luiz.
Del Valle is the defending champion of the Copa Sudamericana, while Flamengo won the last edition of the Copa Libertadores.
Del Valle and Flamengo also played for the Recopa Sudamericana in 2020. Flamengo won the title after a 2-2 draw in Ecuador followed by a 3-0 home win.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports