Del Valle beats Flamengo to clinch Recopa Sudamericana title

RIO DE JANEIRO — Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle won the Recopa Sudamericana on penalties against Flamengo of Brazil in a shootout that finished after midnight.
De Arrascaeta had given his team a lifeline with the last shot of the second leg to force extra time but his miss in the shootout was decisive, with goalkeeper Wellington Ramirez making the crucial save for Independiente del Valle to lift the trophy for the first time.
The Recopa Sudamericana is played between the Copa Libertadores champions and the Copa Sudamericana winners.
___
