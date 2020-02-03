The team did not say when he is expected to be back in action.

Barcelona has been eagerly awaiting for Dembele’s return as striker Luis Suárez has been out injured since the beginning of the year and is not expected to be back until the latter stages of the season.

The club did not make any major signings to immediately boost its attack.

Barcelona is second in the Spanish league, three points behind Real Madrid. Its next game is on Sunday at Real Betis.

