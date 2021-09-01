Another strong defensive performance ensured Denmark has yet to concede a goal while scoring 16 of its own. Italy and Sweden also haven’t allowed a goal.
Denmark leads Group F by five points from second-place Israel and already looks assured of securing a place at the World Cup in Qatar next year.
Eran Zahavi scored a hat trick as Israel won 4-0 away against the Faroe Islands as it bids to reach its first World Cup since 1970. The Israeli team is level on seven points with Austria, which scored stoppage-time goals in each half as it beat Moldova 2-0.
