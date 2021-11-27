Seeing his team struggle to keep possession in the final minutes, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen broke with Barcelona’s stylebook of working the ball forward with small passes. Instead, he surprised Villarreal with a long goal kick that Depay ran onto and won against two defenders. Depay then coolly dribbled around goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli before slotting the ball between the legs of Gerónimo Rulli for the 88th-minute decider.