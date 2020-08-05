Bergantiños said in the recording, apparently sent to his teammates, that club lawyers advised the team to show up with at least eight professional players to avoid losing points, but that he didn’t know “what kind of game it would be,” or whether they would talk to Fuenlabrada players and maybe after “1-0 we just sit back, I don’t know.”
Bergantiños said the audio should have stayed private and denied any attempt had been made — or was going to be made — to prearrange the result of the match.
Fuenlabrada, which needs at least a draw against Deportivo to reach the promotion playoffs, had forwarded the audio recording to local authorities, saying it was a victim.
Elche is currently holding the final playoff spot.
