Derby did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment but tweeted: “Get well soon, Wis.”
The former Liverpool defender featured in Derby’s 2-1 victory over Reading on Saturday.
Derby is still chasing promotion to the Premier League, sitting three points from the playoff places with seven games remaining.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.