Derby is up for sale, with two takeover bids collapsing this year. It has entered administration — a form of bankruptcy protection — with the aim of completing all of its matches this season.
“We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward,” said Andrew Hosking, one of the three administrators appointed from business advisory firm Quantuma.
Derby is a two-time English champion and one of 12 founding members of the Football League in 1888.
Derby was cleared of breaching Financial Fair Play rules last year, with a disciplinary commission dismissing evidence by the English Football League questioning the value of player registrations.
An independent league arbitration panel concluded in May that the commission was wrong to dismiss the EFL’s evidence and Derby could face another separate point deduction.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports