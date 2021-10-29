Lille dominated the first half, creating three big chances to just one for the short-handed PSG, which was without a handful of players. The visitors threatened in the opening minute by hitting PSG on the fast break. Jonathan Ikone outpaced Presnel Kimpembe to make a low cross for Burak Yilmaz, whose effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Then Yilmaz found Ikone in the 14th, but the Lille winger missed the target from 12 yards as he was put off by Thilo Kehrer.