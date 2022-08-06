Diatta, Diop score as Monaco edges Strasbourg 2-1 in Ligue 1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STRASBOURG, France — Krepin Diatta and Sofiane Diop scored for a weakened Monaco to prevail at Strasbourg 2-1 in the French league on Saturday. In a clash between contenders for European spots, Diatta opened the scoring with a powerful volley from the edge of the box in the 43rd minute. The Senegal winger could have added another goal in the 48th but Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels saved his chip.

Diop, a France Under-21 international, doubled the lead by converting a rebound in the 53rd after Sels palmed away a deflected cross from Gelson Martins.

Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo pulled one back in the 65th by heading in a cross from Thomas Delaine.

Monaco and Strasbourg finished third and sixth, respectively, last season.

Sels limited the damage by denying Martins in the 35th, diverting onto the post a close-range effort from Jean Lucas in the 61st, and saving a downward header from substitute Maghnes Akliouche in the 85th.

Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nubel preserved the win in injury time by stopping a point-blank shot from Adrien Thomasson.

Monaco missed the suspended Kevin Volland and Aleksandr Golovin, the injured Takumi Minamino, Benoit Badiashile and Myron Boadu, and an ill Caio Henrique.

Later Saturday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain visited Clermont.

