Valérien Ismaël was Dike’s coach at Barnsley last season and was hired last June to coach West Brom. The Baggies were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 19th among the 20 teams and are fourth in the League Championship, on track to reach the promotion playoffs.
Dike made his professional debut in 2018 when he played four matches for second-tier Oklahoma City Energy, and joined Orlando in 2020. He scored 30 goals in 58 regular-season matches for the MLS team.
“From the moment we drafted him, we knew Daryl was a special talent, and this opportunity is a credit to both his natural talent and his dedication over the last two years,” Orlando executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Mazzi said in a statement.
Dike has three goals in eight appearances for the U.S., one in an exhibition against Costa Rica last June and two against Martinique in last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.
“He was always our first target and priority,” Ismaël said in a statement. “Dike has everything we need from the No. 9 position. He has energy, strength – he challenges defenders — and he scores goals. I worked with him at Barnsley and I know him very well. He has the mentality. He is 21 years old and is still a young player – but he has a lot of experience.”
