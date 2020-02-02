Lyon was reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute following Fernando Marçal’s dismissal and struggled afterward. Its goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu kept Lyon in the match with a series of good saves but could not block a shot from Pierre Lees-Melou in the 33rd, with Dolberg finding the net from the rebound.

Karl Toko-Ekambi leveled just before the interval against the run of play as Nice lost a player too when Adam Ounas received a second yellow card for shoving Marcelo in the 45th.

But the hosts kept dominating in the second half and were rewarded for their perseverance when Dolberg converted a cross from Hicham Boudaoui in the 63rd for his eighth league goal this season.

Also Sunday, Opa Nguette scored a brace as Metz beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 to claim a third straight league win.

