MATCHDAY: Lazio visits Napoli, Dortmund hosts Leipzig

Runaway Serie A leader Napoli can extend its advantage to 21 points with a win over Lazio, while the capital side would move into second place with a victory. Napoli has won 21 of its 24 league matches this season and is on a run of five wins without conceding a goal. Forward Victor Osimhen tops the Serie A goalscoring chart and has netted 11 goals in his past 10 matches. But the visiting Lazio hasn't conceded in its previous four matches and needs the points in a tight battle for the Champions League places. Moreover, with Inter Milan and AC Milan not playing until later in the weekend, Lazio can leapfrog a point above the Milan clubs.

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund’s perfect record this year faces a major test in the Bundesliga when former coach Marco Rose returns with Leipzig. Leipzig has lost only one game since September and is targeting a win in Dortmund to consolidate its hold on the final place for Champions League qualification. Dortmund is bidding to extend its winning run to 10 games across all competitions this year. It already has the best record for any team across Europe’s top five leagues in 2023. Another win over Leipzig would lift the team three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga before 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich visits relegation-threatened Stuttgart on Saturday. Bayern leads Dortmund on goal difference.

SPAIN

Real Sociedad hosts Cadiz needing to get back to winning to ensure it doesn’t lose hold of third place in the Spanish league. Sociedad was the sensation of the season before it hit a skid recently with only one win in the last five rounds. Atletico Madrid in now only one point back in fourth. Cadiz heads north to San Sebastian playing its best of the season. It has escaped the relegation zone with three wins in its last five games, although those victories have all come at home.

FRANCE

Nice looks to extend its unbeaten run to nine matches when it hosts struggling Auxerre. Nice’s run has moved it up to seventh place and has included victories over high-flyers Marseille and Monaco in the race for Champions League qualification next season. Nice has scored 17 goals and conceded only two during the eight-game run. Auxerre is down in 16th but has won its past two matches to move out of the relegation zone.

