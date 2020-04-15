“Over the coming weeks, the France (under-21) international will work intensively with the club’s rehab coaches in a bid to return to fitness and — provided that the corona pandemic allows for it — help his team in the remainder of the season,” Dortmund said in a statement.
Zagadou was a bench player for Dortmund at the beginning of the season but became a regular starter in November. He played both legs in Dortmund’s 3-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
