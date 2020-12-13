Assistant coach Edin Terzic will take charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.
Favre had been with Dortmund since 2018 and, even before the recent slump, was already considered likely to depart when his contract expired at the end of the season.
Sporting director Michael Zorc said that, following recent results, “our goal for the season ... is seriously under threat and so we have to act.”
