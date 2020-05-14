Favre didn’t say why Can and Witsel wouldn’t be available, but German media have reported that both have muscle problems.
Dortmund is already without defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, who damaged a knee ligament soon after the club’s return to training last month. Dortmund captain Marco Reus hasn’t played since injuring a muscle in a German Cup game on Feb. 4 and his return remains uncertain.
Schalke has problems of its own, with defender Ozan Kabak unavailable for Saturday’s game and continuing long-term injuries for defender Benjamin Stambouli and midfielder Omar Mascarell.
Hoffenheim will be without forward Andrej Kramaric for Saturday’s game against Hertha Berlin. The Croatian has yet to recover from knee and ankle problems.
