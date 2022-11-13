Dortmund plans talks on Bellingham's future after World Cup

“We will hold talks now, as soon as (the World Cup in) Qatar is over, and then we’ll have a fundamental talk about what he would like,” Watzke said. “He just needs to tell us if he’d like to stay or if he’d like to go. In both cases we’ll talk about it very pleasantly and reasonably together. In general we can imagine that he’d stay with us, but we can’t behave as if this topic wasn’t on the table.