That win over Wolfsburg was notable for Dortmund recovering after conceding the opening goal. More often than not, when things go wrong for Dortmund early, they go very wrong. Dortmund crashed out of the Champions League after 4-0 and 3-1 losses to Ajax and then a 3-1 loss last week at Sporting Lisbon, where the team fell apart after left back Raphael Guerreiro was injured warming up.