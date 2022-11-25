Dortmund's Haller has second operation for testicular cancer

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has undergone a second operation for testicular cancer, which has kept him sidelined this season. “Operation number 2 went well!” Haller wrote on Twitter, adding his thanks to his medical team and that he “can’t wait” to take the next step. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight The 28-year-old Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax for 31 million euros ($32 million) in July but had to leave a preseason training camp 12 days later for treatment and an operation after the malignant tumor was found.

He was signed as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian joined Manchester City.

Haller had been receiving chemotherapy treatment and told UEFA.com in October that he was hoping to avoid a second operation: “If I’m lucky enough not to need surgery, things can go very quickly.”

Haller thought he had only a hernia when he asked Dortmund for a scan after first feeling stomach pain while on international duty with Ivory Coast.

The French-born Haller led the Dutch league last season with 21 goals and scored 11 more during Ajax’s run to the round of 16 in the Champions League.

