It is Vela’s fourth such streak and the fifth in LAFC history (Adama Diomande in 2018).
Emanuel Reynoso flicked a sliding left-footer past goalkeeper into the far corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 49th minute. Tristan Blackmon headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta for his second career goal in the 77th to put LAFC back in front.
Minnesota (6-5-4), which has just one loss in its last 11 games, is unbeaten in three straight beginning with a 1-0 victory over Seattle on July 18 that snapped the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open the season.
LAFC played for the third time in seven days, having lost 2-1 at Portland last Wednesday before rallying from a two-goal deficit at home for a 2-2 tie with Vancouver on Saturday.
