NYON, Switzerland — Draw for the round of 16 in the Europa League:
Roma (Italy) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands)
Second Leg
March 16
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Union Berlin (Germany)
Fenerbahçe (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain)
Freiburg (Germany) vs. Juventus (Italy)
Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Arsenal (England) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
Real Betis (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England)
