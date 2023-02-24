The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Draw for the round of 16 in the Europa League

February 24, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EST

NYON, Switzerland — Draw for the round of 16 in the Europa League:

Round of 16

First Leg

March 9

Union Berlin (Germany) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Freiburg (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Ferencváros (Hungary)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England)

Manchester United (England) vs. Real Betis (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Second Leg

March 16

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Union Berlin (Germany)

Fenerbahçe (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Freiburg (Germany) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Arsenal (England) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England)

Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

