NYON, Switzerland — Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals:

Semifinals

June 14
At Rotterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Croatia

June 15
At Enschede, Netherlands
Spain vs. Italy

___

Third-place game

June 18
At Enschede, Netherlands
Semifinal losers

___

Final

June 18
At Rotterdam, Netherlands
Semifinal winners