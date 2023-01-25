The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals

January 25, 2023 at 5:18 a.m. EST

NYON, Switzerland — Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals:

Semifinals

June 14

At Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Croatia

June 15

At Enschede, Netherlands

Spain vs. Italy

___

Third-place game

June 18

At Enschede, Netherlands

Semifinal losers

___

Final

June 18

At Rotterdam, Netherlands

Semifinal winners

___

