Draw list for the Champions League round of 16

NYON, Switzerland — Draw for the Champions League round of 16:
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Second Leg
March 7-15
Manchester City (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)
Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)
Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
Chelsea (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports