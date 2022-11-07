The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Draw list for the Champions League round of 16

November 7, 2022 at 6:28 a.m. EST

NYON, Switzerland — Draw for the Champions League round of 16:

First Leg

Feb. 14-22

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Liverpool (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Tottenham (England)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Napoli (Italy)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Second Leg

March 7-15

Manchester City (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)

Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Chelsea (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

