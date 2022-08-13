Driussi scores late to lift Austin over Sporting KC 4-3

AUSTIN, Texas — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season four minutes into second-half stoppage time and Austin FC survived an upset bid by Sporting Kansas City with a 4-3 victory on Saturday.
Julio Cascante found the net in the 63rd minute to get Austin within a goal and Danny Hoesen knotted the score at 3-3 when he scored in the 83rd.
Driussi received a yellow card for excessive celebration after his go-ahead score. He has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot.
Jon Gallagher had a goal in the first half for Austin.
Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin. John Pulskamp stopped four shots for Sporting KC.
